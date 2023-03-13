Man walking alongside railroad tracks near downtown San Antonio gets clipped by passing train

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after he was clipped by a train while walking along some tracks near Downtown San Antonio.

Police say the man is in his 30’s and was walking near the tracks in the 200 block of North Comal Street at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

The conductor called for help after he saw the man fall down as the train passed him.

His name hasn’t been released and he is expected to recover.

According to railroads.dot.gov , it is illegal to access private railroad property anywhere other than a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing.

Some trains can hang off the tracks by 3 feet or more on either side.