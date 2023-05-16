Man walking in the middle of San Antonio street dies after he is struck by several vehicles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after being hit by several vehicles on the West Side Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Police say the man was walking down the middle of West Military Drive just after 5:30 A.M.

He was near the intersection of Luke Boulevard when the first vehicle hit him. He was then run over by several other vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say all of the drivers did stop to render aid and no charges will be filed.

The man who was hit has not been identified and police say they don’t know why he was walking in the middle of the street.

Traffic in the area had to be re-routed for a few hours while police investigated.