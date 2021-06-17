      Weather Alert

Man wanted for attack at San Antonio movie theater surrenders to police

Don Morgan
Jun 17, 2021 @ 5:29am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for the man who stabbed a woman at a San Antonio movie theater ends when the man turns himself in.

24 year old Andrew Pantaleon surrendered to police at the Central Substation Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives had been searching for him since the night of June 5th. That’s when he attacked a woman at Santikos Palladium, stabbing her as she was leaving the theater.

Police say it appears Pantaleon had no motive for stabbing the woman and the attack was a random act of violence.

The victim has been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

Pantaleon has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

