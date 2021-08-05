      Weather Alert

Man wanted for attempted capital murder of Corpus Christi police officer

Dennis Foley
Aug 4, 2021 @ 7:48pm
Joshua Powell (Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department)

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Corpus Christi police are looking for a man they said shot a police officer Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex on Weber Road near Holly Road at around 2:15 p.m. for a disturbance in progress.  During the investigation, police said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Joshua Powell — started shooting at officers, striking one officer multiple times, causing severe injuries.

Powell is considered to be armed and dangerous as police continue their search for him.

If you know where he may be, you are encouraged to call police immediately.

TAGS
Corpus Christi Joshua Powell
