Man wanted for burglary, theft at large after attempted arrest in Wilson County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man wanted for stealing cars and property is loose and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding him.

Deputies tried to arrest Robert Atkins, 33, in La Vernia on Sunday around 1 p.m. before he took off running in the 100 block of Blackjack Road.

Investigators say deputies tried to make the arrest at an RV, but Atkins ran into a wooded area and was not found.

WCSO says Atkins has warrants for stealing a vehicle and property, and he is a suspect in additional cases similar in nature.

Atkin’s girlfriend was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, and law enforcement says anyone else helping him hide out will also be charged accordingly.

This suspect is described as having a slender build with a goatee, multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing a black shirt with shorts and bright-colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where Atkins might be, you are urged to reach out to the WCSO at 830-393-2535.