Man wanted for injuring a child may be in the San Antonio area
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted for injuring a child.
It’s believed 20 year old Cristian Avila Martinez is in the San Antonio area.
Police didn’t release any details about the case other than Martinez is wanted on two counts of Injury to a Child.
If you know have information on his whereabouts, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7614.