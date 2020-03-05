Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend at Subway is found dead
Murder Suspect Andrew Munoz/San Antonio Police Department Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a Southeast side Subway restaurant has been found dead.
The body of 42 year old Andrew Munoz was found with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday in a wooded area near the scene of the murder.
Forty-three-year-old Marisela Cadena was gunned down Friday at the Subway on Southeast Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue where she worked.
Nearly two weeks before the murder, Munoz held Cadena against her will for several hours and threatened to kill her and her grandchildren.
She had filed a protective order against him just two days before he went to her workplace and killed her.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says Cadena did what she was supposed to do as a victim of domestic violence. She ended the relationship. Cadena left him and got a protective order, but it wasn’t enough to save the mother and grandmother.