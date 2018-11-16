Man wanted for stealing security car in San Marcos

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a security company’s car back in September.

San Marcos police say the man stole a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria police interceptor belonging to a security company on September 30th while the security officer was disbanding a loud party in the 500 block of Craddock Street.

Police think this man was attending that party.

The in-car recording system shows the man driving around San Marcos, including through the square and onto Texas State University property.

Police said it was abandoned in the 1000 block of N. LBJ Drive.

You’re encouraged to contact San Marcos police at 512-753-2300 if he looks familiar.