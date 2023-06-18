Man wanted, mother arrested after 5-month-old baby hurt, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of seriously hurting a 5-month-old baby after its injuries came to light on Friday.

Deputies were called to Christus Hospital on Stone Oak Parkway after the baby was brought in and numerous injuries were discovered, including fractured ribs, bruising to its forehead, bite marks on its face and injuries consistent with a bottle being shoved into its mouth. Investigators also say the baby tested positive for THC.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the baby was taken in by its mother, Jeida Rodgers, who was later arrested. Salazar says she brought the baby in because it was lethargic and had injuries.

Further investigation revealed Rodgers’ off-and-on boyfriend, 25-year-old Corey Alexander Berry, had been caring for the child for several weeks and might be responsible for the abuse.

Berry is at large and now faces a charge of injury of a child with serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on Berry’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office immediately.