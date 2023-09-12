KTSA KTSA Logo

Man wanted on animal cruelty charges is at large, BCSO

By Christian Blood
September 12, 2023 3:16AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office thinks a man accused of running a puppy mill has left Texas.

BCSO says Peyton Leon Wyrick, 79, is now charged with animal cruelty after 80 animals were picked up in August.

According to reports, several of the animals found were either dead or about to give birth.

KSAT-12 reports the animals were found at a home near Kinney Road and I-35 in southwest Bexar County.

If you have any information on where Wyrick might be, you are asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

More about:
animal cruelty
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
charged
Peyton Leon Wyrick

Popular Posts

1

Bill Gates, Please Grab Some Pine
2

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
3

Six suspected human smuggling guides arrested, DPS
4

One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex
5

SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two suspects arrested and identified