Man wanted on animal cruelty charges is at large, BCSO

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office thinks a man accused of running a puppy mill has left Texas.

BCSO says Peyton Leon Wyrick, 79, is now charged with animal cruelty after 80 animals were picked up in August.

According to reports, several of the animals found were either dead or about to give birth.

KSAT-12 reports the animals were found at a home near Kinney Road and I-35 in southwest Bexar County.

If you have any information on where Wyrick might be, you are asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.