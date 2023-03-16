Man washing his car on San Antonio’s Southeast Side encounters stabbing victim

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight on the Southeast side sends a man to the hospital with a knife wound.

At around 1:30 A.M. Thursday, the victim was involved in an altercation with another man in the 1800 block of Goliad Road and was stabbed.

The victim was able to get to a nearby car wash where someone spotted him and called for help.

The man was brought to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The only description police have of the man who stabbed him is that he was wearing a gray hoodie.

Police didn’t say what the men were arguing about and they are still searching for the attacker.