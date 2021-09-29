Man who confessed to killing San Antonio woman charged with murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who reportedly admitted to family members that he killed a woman is now charged with her murder.
A medical examiner identified a body found in Comal County last week as 32-year-old Crystal Garcia. Her remains were found in a toolbox near San Marcos and her death has been ruled a homicide.
29 year old Francisco Garcia Ventura has already been charged with tampering with evidence after trying to get rid of all traces of blood from Garcia’s apartment.
He reportedly told family members that he beat Garcia until she stopped breathing and that he disposed of her body in San Marcos.
Police apprehended Garcia Ventura after his family called to report that he was waiting to board a bus to Mexico.
He remains in jail on $350,000 bond.