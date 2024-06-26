Man who escaped from custody at Bexar County Courthouse back in custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –A man who escaped from custody at the Bexar County Courthouse Tuesday is back behind bars.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Pedro Andres Escamilla was in court for a hearing on possession and criminal trespassing charges.

But at some point, he managed to escape and was seen running away, handcuffs and all, along the River Walk.

Late Tuesday night, he was located near I-35 and Camaron Street and taken in to custody.

The BCSO says Escamilla will have an escape charge added on the the previous charges against him.