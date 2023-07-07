Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified

Dramatic cotton candy-colored pink and orange sunset with blue cloudy sky captured reflecting in a swimming pool at a luxury vacation resort in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a man found dead on Calaveras Lake on Wednesday.

Deshawn Walker, 36, reportedly fell out of a boat while fishing with two friends on the morning of July 4th. One of the other men in the boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Walker, but he could not find him.

A search involving numerous agencies began, and BCSO reported Wednesday that Walker’s body had been found.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says Walker’s death is being treated as accidental, although the investigation is ongoing.

Walker was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.

Calaveras Lake is around 20 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio near the junction of Highway 181 and Loop 1604.