Man who hijacked a bus in Dallas was wanted for questioning in a San Antonio murder
This undated photo provided by the Garland (Texas) Police shows Ramon Thomas Villagomez. Villagomez, who hijacked a Dallas-area bus Sunday, April 19, 2020, before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, authorities said. (Garland Police via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who hijacked a bus in the Dallas area on Sunday, was also wanted for questioning in a San Antonio murder case.
31-year-old Ramon Villagomez commandeered a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus Sunday morning and after a chase through several cities, he was killed during a shootout with police.
Villagomez was suspected of murdering his girlfriend in San Antonio on April 7.
He was also wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a relative in Brazoria County.
The bus driver and passenger on the bus were not hurt during the hijacking but two police officers were injured.