Man who leads Bexar County Deputies on a chase found hiding under a log

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was high on meth and hiding under a log is in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 12:30 A.M. Friday, a deputy tried stopping the man as he drove 20 miles per hour over the speed limit near South Presa.
But the man sped off and deputies followed him to and alley behind Chicago Street.
He jumped out of the car and tried to run but a DPS helicopter that was helping in the search found the man as he tried to hide under a log in someone’s back yard.
He reportedly told the deputies that he ran from them because he was high and afraid.
His name hasn’t been released but he is at the Bexar County Jail facing several charges.