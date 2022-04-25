Man who lost wedding ring at Great Texas Air Show asks for help in finding it

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — While thousands of Great Texas Air Show attendees were looking up at the amazing aerial displays, one man and his family were looking down.
Pablo Gallaga posted on his Twitter account that he lost his wedding ring at the air show.
He says he was carrying around a big box of cookies that were being given away Saturday and his ring slipped off his finger.
He says he carried the box around for a few hours before noticing his ring was missing.
He even shared a picture of himself holding the box of Famous Amos cookies with the ring clearly visible.
It’s a branded Vera Wang, white gold with four diamonds on the outside and a blue sapphire on the inside.
He’s hoping someone at the air show found the ring and that they will return it.
He says he can be reached through his email address, [email protected]
No word on whether or not he’s offering a reward but maybe he will share some of those cookies he was carrying around with the person who finds and returns his ring.
I lost my wedding ring the way only I can. They were giving away free boxes of Famous Amos cookies at the airshow, and my ring must’ve slipped off while I was lugging that box around for three hours. #SATX #RandolphAFB #JBSA pic.twitter.com/akkvFr9R0F
— Pablo Gallaga (@Pabably) April 24, 2022
