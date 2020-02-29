      Weather Alert

Man who pointed gun at officers is dead, chief says

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 29, 2020 @ 10:19am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them during a disturbance at a West Side home, said Chief William McManus.

A woman called police to report that her mother’s on-again, off-again boyfriend had a gun and was acting irrationally inside the home on Concio Street around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Three children were inside the home, but they were taken outside when police arrived. Officers went inside and encountered the man in a hallway.

McManus says the suspect pointed a gun at two officers. They fired multiple shots, killing him. The officers were not hurt.

 

 

 

