Man who robbed three juveniles at a San Antonio McDonald’s has been identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a man who robbed three teenagers in a McDonald’s bathroom has been released.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as 19 year old Mauricio Chavez Balderas.

He’s accused of entering the bathroom at the McDonald’s near Culebra and Tally Roads Wednesday, then holding up three juveniles at gunpoint. He took their belongings and fled the scene in a black Mercedes.

Balderas is known to hang out in the area near the McDonald’s and will usually ride a bike to get around.

If you know where he is, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.