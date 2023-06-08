Man who was recently evicted from a Bexar County home arrested after explosive device is found in a closet

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was being evicted from a mobile home in far East Bexar County has been arrested for building an explosive device.

Bexar County Constable Precinct 4 Deputies say they attempted to serve eviction papers to Colton Perkins Monday. He wasn’t at the home in the 5300 block of Mount Olive Road in Adkins when they arrived.

While Perkins’ belongings were being removed from the home, an improvised explosive device was found in a closet.

When the device was disassembled by the San Antonio Bomb Squad, they say they found several ball bearings and a black substance resembling gun powder inside. A pyrotechnic fuse was also contained in the device.

It was determined that the device was capable of causing death, serious bodily harm and/or significant property damage.

Deputies say they went back to the Mount Olive Road property and found Perkins riding a tractor. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities say he admitted to making the explosive device and that he intended to use it to harm people.

Perkins has been charged with possession components – explosive weapon and possession of an explosive weapon.

Bond has been set at $100,000.