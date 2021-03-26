Man who was threatening his common law wife and her children with a knife is shot and killed by San Antonio Police Officer
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation into an officer involved shooting on San Antonio’s Southwest side continues.
It all started at around 1:30 A.M. Friday, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Brighton Avenue.
That’s where a man was trying to break into the home and threatening his common-law wife with a knife.
When officers arrived, they found the man on the front porch with the knife in his hand.
They tried to get the man to drop the weapon but he refused and when the officers attempted using a taser, it had no effect. The man then kicked the door in and entered the home.
As he approached the woman and her three children, officers tried to stun him once again and when that didn’t work, an officer fired at the man two times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation takes place.
The woman and her children were not hurt.