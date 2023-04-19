Man with criminal history arrested, accused of attempted sexual assault at San Antonio counseling office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of exposing himself to a woman at a San Antonio counseling office is under arrest.

Police say 31-year-old Montre Shepherd showed up at the location saying he wanted to pay a bill, but he later locked himself in a room with the victim before exposing his genitals. Investigators say the victim screamed while trying to keep a chair between herself and Shepherd as co-workers tried to get the door open.

Police say Shepherd opened the door after hearing a man’s voice outside the office, and then ran away from the scene.

Investigators say Shepherd had used a company computer to pull up numerous pornographic websites before the victim walked into the room to tell him to stop using it.

KSAT-TV reports Shepherd had a previous incident involving indecency with a child-exposure dating back to October of last year. He also has a criminal record in Bexar County that dates back to May 2017.

Shepherd was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.