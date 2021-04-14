Man with outstanding warrant tries and fails to elude San Antonio Police
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were able to catch a man who decided to drive off during a traffic stop.
It was just after 1 A.M. Wednesday when officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
When they tried to get the man to pull over, he kept on driving.
He didn’t break the speed limit as he made his was to San Pedro Avenue. That’s where he finally pulled over and gave himself up.
Turns out the man had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and told police he was on his way to see his family before he was brought to jail. He’s been charged with evading a warrant and evading a police officer. His name hasn’t been released.
A woman who was in the car with him is also being charged for the small amount of pot she was holding.