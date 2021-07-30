Man with several stab wounds refuses to help police find whoever attacked him

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was cut and stabbed several times isn’t helping police as they try to locate whoever attacked him.
The 41 year old man was found in the 700 block of North Sabinas Street just after 11:30 P.M. Thursday.
He apparently knocked on the door of a home and asked to resident for help.
Police arrived and when they asked the man who attacked him, he wouldn’t tell them. He did say it happened under a nearby bridge but officers didn’t find any signs that the attack took place there.
He’s at the hospital, recovering from his wounds. Officers will continue investigating.