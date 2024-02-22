Manhunt on for suspect who shot, killed man on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now looking for the person who shot and killed a man on the North Side.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Thursday off West Avenue and Basse Road.

Detectives think two men had been in a fight just before the shooter pulled a gun. Police say the victim was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The suspect ran from the scene and police are now trying to find that person.

There is no description of the suspect, but police are hoping surveillance video from surrounding homes or businesses will assist the investigation.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.