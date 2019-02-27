Manziel banned from Canadian Football League

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – More trouble for Johnny Football.

Reports out of Canada are that Johnny Manziel violated terms of an agreement that made him eligible to play for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

The team didn’t go into specifics.

What’s worse is that the league has informed the other CFL teams they aren’t going to issue a contract for Manziel “should any club attempt to sign him.”

The former Texas A&M standout and Heisman Trophy winner signed a 2 year contract with Montreal last year after a less than stellar stint with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.