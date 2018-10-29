Manziel gets first CFL win in Alouettes’ victory over Argos
By Associated Press
|
Oct 29, 2018 @ 12:28 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel has his first Canadian Football League victory.
The Heisman Trophy winner threw a touchdown pass to help the Montreal Alouettes beat the Toronto Argonauts 40-10 on Sunday.
Manziel had lost his six previous games with Montreal.
“I’m damn excited,” Manziel said. “It was a good win for our team. But finally to get the first win out of the way, and to do it at the end of the season where I feel we’re building into something, this season into the next season, it’s what we wanted to do. . . No matter how cold, how bad the weather was, today was fun.”
Manziel was 7 of 14 for 139 yards and ran three times for 35 yards, all in the first half. He threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Will Stanback in the first quarter. Antonio Pipkin took over for Manziel in the second half.
Montreal (4-13) will finish the season next week at Hamilton.

