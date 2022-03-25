      Weather Alert

March Madness continues at AT&T Center with Elite 8 matchup

Katy Barber
Mar 25, 2022 @ 2:12pm
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 24: Josh Carlton #25 of the Houston Cougars blocks a shot by Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at AT&T Center on March 24, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — March Madness will remain in San Antonio with the first round of the Elite 8.

The AT&T Center was home to two of the games in the Sweet 16 Thursday that saw No. 5 Houston and No. 2 Villanova secure their spot in the next round.

No. 2 Villanova will take on No. 5 Houston in San Antonio at the AT&T Center a 5:09 p.m. The game will also air on TBS.

No. 2 Duke will go head to head with No. 4 Arkansas at 7:49 p.m. in San Fransisco and will also air on TBS.

The contenders in the other two games in the Elite 8 series will be determined by the four games played tonight.

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s, 6:09 p.m. on CBS; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence, 6:29 p.m. on TBS; No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 8:39 p.m. on CBS; No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 8:59 p.m. on TBS.

The Final Four will be played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome on April 2 and the NCAA championship game will air April 4.

Sweet 16: Coach K says ‘It’s not the coaching.’ But it is

Shead scores 21 points, Houston knocks out 1-seed Arizona

A March Madness family affair: Mom and son are both in NCAA’s Sweet Sixteen

March Madness: Pair of Sweet 16 games heads to San Antonio this week

 

TAGS
March Madness San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio restaurant workers find a body near dumpster
March Madness: Pair of Sweet 16 games heads to San Antonio this week
San Antonio woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed nephew
Child dies after accidentally being run over
Man and woman killed in murder suicide in far West Bexar County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On