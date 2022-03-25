March Madness continues at AT&T Center with Elite 8 matchup

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — March Madness will remain in San Antonio with the first round of the Elite 8.
The AT&T Center was home to two of the games in the Sweet 16 Thursday that saw No. 5 Houston and No. 2 Villanova secure their spot in the next round.
No. 2 Villanova will take on No. 5 Houston in San Antonio at the AT&T Center a 5:09 p.m. The game will also air on TBS.
No. 2 Duke will go head to head with No. 4 Arkansas at 7:49 p.m. in San Fransisco and will also air on TBS.
The contenders in the other two games in the Elite 8 series will be determined by the four games played tonight.
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s, 6:09 p.m. on CBS; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence, 6:29 p.m. on TBS; No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 8:39 p.m. on CBS; No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 8:59 p.m. on TBS.
The Final Four will be played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome on April 2 and the NCAA championship game will air April 4.
