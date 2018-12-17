Markets Right Now: Health care leads an early stock slide
By Associated Press
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 12:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Health care stocks are leading major U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street after a federal judge ruled that the 2010 Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

Hospital operators and insurers that would stand to lose if the law is weakened or overturned took some of the biggest losses early Monday.

HCA, the largest publicly traded hospital operator, fell 3.8 percent and Centene, an insurer, lost 8.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,578. After several weeks of declines the benchmark index is trading at its lowest level of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 208 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,893. The Nasdaq composite fell 56 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,853.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dow Jones industrials take second straight 2-percent plunge Nissan to replace rock-star chairman amid arrest scandal Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional Gift ideas for fast food fans NY sues Target, Walmart for selling toy jewelry kits high in lead KFC selling fireplace log that smells like fried chicken
Comments