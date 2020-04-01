      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 1, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 1, 2020 @ 2:23pm
MVC&R are distancing themselves from each other, but they’re getting you closer to the latest on the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump says it’s going to be a very painful two to three weeks. Dr. Deborah Birx announces China lied, and no one could have prepared for this. However, according to an MSNBC host, “Everyone”, saw this coming. To remind of the importance of social distancing, Samuel L. Jackson reads, “Stay the F at Home.” Also, Jaime’s throat-punch worth April Fools joke.

Listen
