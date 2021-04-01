Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 1, 2021
MVC&R are not even attempting to speak Spanish, but First Lady Biden did, and it was no bueno. President Biden is saying something about the first hundred days, and something else about 100-million shots, but it’s fairly clear he has no clue about which he is talking. As suspected, the story about Florida’s coronavirus number coverup was fake, and investigators know what caused Tiger Woods’ crash, but they’re keeping it a secret. According to the Washington Post, it is “fatphobic” to suggest healthy meal options, while a university is barring whites from minority dorms for “safety” concerns. The former acting ICE director blasted AOC’s “surge” comments, saying she should not be in Congress. Border smugglers tossed a six-month-old baby into the Rio Grande, and two were killed when a plane crashed during a gender reveal. Many are for moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta, because they’re not happy with Georgia’s voting law, and the Cleveland Indians are prohibiting fans from dressing up like Indians.