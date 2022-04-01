      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 1, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 1, 2022 @ 2:19pm
The Boys go over the jobs report, which missed expectations, but is still a solid report. The Energy Secretary wants people to know they can buy electric cars, and the State Department warns Americans in Russia and Ukraine to get out immediately. President Joe Biden spoke about the transgender day of visibility, and a White House economist is saying we need to be dumping oil. The Oscars director says Chris Rock instructed police not to arrest Will Smith for battery, and Ariana Grande pledges $1.5 million to organizations “advocating for” trans children. A guy hacked an airline’s website and tracked down his own missing luggage, and Bud Light is buying San Antonio a round of beer, in honor of Eric Church. Honoring the return of Van Camp to The Friday Five, after being out for Best 70’s Albums, and one of the worst decades ever – Best 90’s Albums.

Popular Posts
San Antonio teens charged with capital murder
Great Texas Airshow returns to San Antonio next month to celebrate Air Force's 75th birthday
Man shot while waiting for help with flat tire
4 year old killed in rollover crash in Boerne
Medina County Das Goat fire is now 70% contained, has burned more than 1,000 acres
Connect With Us Listen To Us On