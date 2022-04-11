Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 11, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 11, 2022 @ 2:23pm
The Boys have been worried about the out-of-control inflation, and now consumer fears have reached an all-time high. The Today Show is questioning the need to bring back mask mandates, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says people need to judge their individual risk. President Joe Biden believes going after gun rights is a winner, while Amber Heard claims she maintained love for Johnny Depp as their court trial begins. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may keep the transportation mask mandate in place, while Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t wearing a mask, because she is important. The COVID lockdowns were handled the worst by California, and New York, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, again.
