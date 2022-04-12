      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 12, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 12, 2022 @ 2:31pm
MVC&R are keeping an eye on the subway shooting in New York City, as well as keeping track of the record inflation that continues to skyrocket. CBS is hyping the need for the fourth COVID shot, but they are concerned Americans are more worried about inflation. Vice President Kamala Harris reminds us of why people think she is stupid, and a teacher is talking about how doctors “get it wrong” on gender. The Seattle police are no longer investigating rape or child abuse, and Krispy Kreme will sell one dozen donuts for the same price as a price of a gallon of gas. Saudi state TV did a parody of a President Joe Biden press conference, and Chris Hayes stupidly believes  Governor Greg Abbott is abusing children.

