Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 13, 2021
MVC&R are monitoring the pause put on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, and a dude in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota blasts CNN during live broadcast of riots. Vice President Harris comments on the shooting of Daunte Wright, and the Brooklyn Center city manager is fired. Reporters claim there was no riot in Brooklyn Center, while NBC News claims, “Daunte Wright’s only crime was driving while Black.” President Biden shows off “chips” and “wafers,” explaining that they are batteries, broadband, and infrastructure. The NCAA “unequivocally” supports transgender athletes, and the CDC tells Michigan it’s time to close. A UNT softball pitcher strikes out all 21 batters she faced, and an announcer calls the picking up a 7-10 split.