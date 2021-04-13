      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 13, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Apr 13, 2021 @ 3:03pm
MVC&R are monitoring the pause put on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, and a dude in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota blasts CNN during live broadcast of riots. Vice President Harris comments on the shooting of Daunte Wright, and the Brooklyn Center city manager is fired. Reporters claim there was no riot in Brooklyn Center, while NBC News claims, “Daunte Wright’s only crime was driving while Black.” President Biden shows off “chips” and “wafers,” explaining that they are batteries, broadband, and infrastructure. The NCAA “unequivocally” supports transgender athletes, and the CDC tells Michigan it’s time to close. A UNT softball pitcher strikes out all 21 batters she faced, and an announcer calls the picking up a 7-10 split.

Popular Posts
Abandoned boy found wandering near the Texas-Mexico border cries for help
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio
People in two cars exchange gunfire while traveling down busy Northeast Side street
San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis goes viral in TikTok video