Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 13, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 13, 2022 @ 2:42pm
The Boys have been concerned about inflation since it started to shoot up, because of President Joe Biden’s policies, and Vice President Kamala Harris thinks the people deserve to know they are concerned, as well. A suspect has been named in the New York City subway shooting, and an arrest has been made. A Black Lives Matter co-founder says charity transparency is racist, and President Biden says President Putin is committing genocide. The stakes are fairly high with Elon Musk and Twitter, while surgeons perform better when they are listening to rock music. Sacramento paid one of the mass shooters thousands of dollars just weeks before the shooting, and the first Texas bus dropped off migrants just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

