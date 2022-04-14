Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 14, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 14, 2022 @ 4:01pm
MVC&R still are not the ones responsible for the inflation crisis. The Brooklyn subway shooter was arrested after turning himself in to police, and the White House is blaming Texas governor Greg Abbott for inflation. Elon Musk is expressing an interest in buying Twitter, and a look back at Secretary Mayorkas talking about the weaponizing of horses at the border. A trans gender prison inmate got two other inmates pregnant, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki thinks President Joe Biden is irrelevant. A democrat senator is in “rapid decline”, and Joy Behar doesn’t believe homosexuality was mentioned in The Bible.
