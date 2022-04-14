      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 14, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 14, 2022 @ 4:01pm
mvr
MVC&R still are not the ones responsible for the inflation crisis. The Brooklyn subway shooter was arrested after turning himself in to police, and the White House is blaming Texas governor Greg Abbott for inflation. Elon Musk is expressing an interest in buying Twitter, and a look back at Secretary Mayorkas talking about the weaponizing of horses at the border. A trans gender prison inmate got two other inmates pregnant, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki thinks President Joe Biden is irrelevant. A democrat senator is in “rapid decline”, and Joy Behar doesn’t believe homosexuality was mentioned in The Bible.

Popular Posts
Comal County's chief appraiser resigns amid internal investigation
1 killed, another critically injured in ambush on San Antonio's East side
Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to San Antonio
Tennessee will not have the world's biggest Buc-ee's, Texas to reclaim title
Camp Bullis fire scorches 1,500+ acres, 25 percent contained
Connect With Us Listen To Us On