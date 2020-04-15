      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 15, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 15, 2020 @ 2:37pm
MVC&R are awaiting their stimulus checks, but ready to stimulate your minds. President Trump halts funding for the World Health Organization. A new saliva test for coronavirus has been approved. An ESPN host says there is no way college football starts on time, this fall. TV watching and streaming has increased, and we have the stats. The internet offers five new skills you can learn for free, and endless “doomscrolling” fun. Also, McDonald’s China apologizes for banning black people.

