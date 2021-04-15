Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 15, 2021
MVC&R were mostly peaceful, just like the protesters that assaulted a CNN employee. President Joe Biden announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, while his U.N. ambassador faces backlash for attacking the U.S. Democrats are ready to expand the Supreme Court, while looking back at Biden’s 1983 comments on the subject. A far left democrat claims expanding the Supreme Court is infrastructure, and a Black Lives Matter activist is arrested for spending donated money on himself. CNN technical director admits COVID was great for ratings, and a drug-running teacher is killed in a shootout with a cartel.