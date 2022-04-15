Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 15, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 15, 2022 @ 2:24pm
The Boys are looking forward to the end of inflation like they look forward to the end of the week, but President Joe Biden claims 70-percent of inflation is due to President Putin. Elon Musk is saying he has a “Plan B”, while MSNBC warned of “devastating consequences” due to Musk’s buying of Twitter. CNN covers President Biden’s poll numbers, which are really really low, and the Today Show lied about the Grand Rapids shooter. Shanghai police were battling furious residents as buildings were seized, and Mayor Eric Adams slammed Black Lives Matter over the crime surge. Researchers are about to open a secret tomb deep beneath Notre Dame, and The Friday Five always plays the greatest songs of all-time – Best Good Songs.
