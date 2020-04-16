      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 16, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 16, 2020 @ 2:38pm
The Boys have their theories as to the origin of COVID-19, but President Trump all but confirms, the U.S. believes it started in a lab. The shutdown has caused millions to lose their jobs, but Trump says the shutdown has caused death, as well. For some, their stimulus checks are going into the wrong accounts. Life under quarantine has resurrected the life of the Wii. Chris Cuomo’s wife also has the coronavirus. Also, Jeff Bezos has almost fully recovered from his $36 divorce.

