Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 16, 2021
The Boys are big fans of the whole liberty thing, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says it has nothing to do with the coronavirus restrictions. Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe is suing Twitter after he was permanently banned, and MSNBC tries to implicate Ron DeSantis as playing a roll in the sex trafficking, of which Rep. Matt Gaetz accused. Facebook is blocking posts regarding the BLM leader’s home buying, and CBS edited video of the teen who was shot by Chicago police, in order to make the officer look worse. The Washington Football Team is polling fans on a new name, with some interesting choices, and the Alabama legislature passes a bill banning biological males from girls sports in K-12 schools. CNN thinks the pandemic could invigorate climate change action, and the latest shortage due to COVID is in garden gnomes. Cardi B speaks out against defunding police, and three pandemic scams to avoid. Rotten Tomatoes’ Ryan Fujitani checks in because it’s Friday, and of course The Friday Five — Dance Songs Edition.