Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 17, 2020
MVC&R refuse to distance themselves from the weekend. President Trump is looking forward to reopening the country, and describes it as a “beautiful mosaic” of states. The Today Show interviewed the CDC Director, and there are new guidelines from the federal government. New numbers from the epicenter of the outbreak increase the number of virus dead by 50 percent. Van Camp has the Taiwan Baseball update, and of course, there’s The Friday Five — Street Songs Edition.