Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 2, 2021
The Boys are fairly good at neanderthal thinking, and because of it, the American economy continues to get back on track. The CDC walks back comments made by the CDC director, and Jen Psaki dodges a question about smugglers throwing small children over the border wall. Hunter Biden says it’s possible that was his laptop, and NPR issues a major correction, after falsely claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was “discredited” by intelligence. Ferrari and Lamborghini sales are way up, because rich people got bored during the pandemic. The White House is not “changing tone” on Georgia voting bill lies, and American Airlines admits their CEO did not even read the Texas bill before criticizing it. Draymond Green advises female athletes to stop complaining and do something, while a former Olympian has a finger ripped off during an MMA fight. Godzilla vs. Kong came out on Wednesday, and Ryan Fujitani called in to discuss his projections for the weekend. Plus, in honor of April Fools’ Day — The Friday Five — Fool Songs Edition.