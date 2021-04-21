Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 21, 2021
MVC&R give their initial takes on the Derek Chauvin verdict. Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing” himself, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims there was no justice. The mayor of Minneapolis also thanked George Floyd for dying, and Vice President Harris says we are all a part of Lloyd’s legacy. Even his girlfriend thanked him for going away. Alan Dershowitz says the Chauvin verdict “should be reversed on appeal,” claiming Rep. Maxine used the KKK “playbook” to intimidate the jury. After a teenager is shot by police while attempting to stab other teenagers, a BLM activist says kids should be able to finish knife fights in peace. George Floyd’s lead attorney incorrectly tweeted that the teenager was unarmed, and a BLM leader claims the defunding of police is a certainty. Prince Charles and Prince William refused to speak to Prince Harry without witnesses, and the governor of Arizona sent the National Guard to the border.