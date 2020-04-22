Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 22, 2020
The Boys have their masks on. (Just not on their faces) The national media is shaming Georgia, for their decision to slowly reopen. Dr. Deborah Birx admits the coronavirus may not be worse this winter. Be sure to get your “Talking Point Translation” guide, courtesy of Babylon Bee. President Trump has ordered the Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboat harassing our ships. The list of 2020 event casualties continues to grow, and a new study suggests hydroxychloroquine may not be effective against the coronavirus. Also, Van Camp’s Cuomspiracy.