Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 22, 2021
The Boys are looking forward to taking the masks off, but the CDC Director wants vaccinated people to continue wearing masks, even if it’s outside. LeBron James threatens the police officer in Columbus, and incites violence before deleting his post. A nursing home had an outbreak of COVID among vaccinated residents, and Greta Thunberg is lecturing the United State, again. The feds are calling the baseball practice shooting a “suicide by cop,” and a couple holds their wedding in a mansion they thought was vacant. The mayor of Chicago wants police to get permission before chasing anyone, and NBC News edited out a key part of the Columbus 911 call. Minneapolis’ George Floyd Square features special instructions for white people, and this morning protesters dumped cow poop in front of the White House.