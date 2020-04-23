      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 23, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 23, 2020 @ 2:26pm
MVC&R reopen the show, for your listening pleasure. More than 26 million people have filed for unemployment, and according to an AP poll, most Americans are cool with continuing the shutdown. The CDC director takes time to clarify his previous comments, plus a hilarious interpretation of “mixed messages” being received.An ousted official claims he was removed, because he wasn’t a fan of hydroxychloroquine. In addition, President disagrees with Georgia’s decision to reopen.

