Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 24, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 24, 2020 @ 2:22pm
The Boys contemplate the Clorox injection. (Not really) However, apparently, people need to be told not to do so, as Lysol’s parent company issued a statement, “Don’t inject our products.” A large-scale vaccine trial is underway in the UK. The governor of New York shrugs off mental health concerns saying, “The illness is my death, suicide is your death.” A Wall Street analyst believes Disney theme parks may not reopen till 2021. Van Camp has you Taiwanese baseball update, and of course, The Friday Five — Hair Metal Bands Edition.

