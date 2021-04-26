      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 26, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Apr 26, 2021 @ 3:03pm
The Boys are minus Jamie, because he threw out his back while figure skating over the weekend. In Michigan, if you’re two-years-old you have have to wear a mask, and New York has an absolutely terrible COVID song to encourage vaccinations. Ma-Khia Bryant’s family is considering legal action, and TikTok has a hilarious encounter with the police. Vice President Harris offers up her famous word salad, and still can’t explain her failure with the border crisis. An Oregon restaurant is fined for not having enough COVID protection, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reapproved. An Arizona school district cancels prom, limits graduation, but is still having a retirement party.

